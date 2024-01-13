Black Stars are committed to fight for glory in Abidjan - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, says the Black Stars are committed to the course to end Ghana's long wait for Cup of Nations glory.



Ghana, four-time champions of Africa have yet to lift the title since Emmanuel Quarshie led the team to defeat Libya on penalties in the 1982 final. The team has since featured in three Africa Cup of Nations finals and lost all - bringing to bear immense pressure on the current generation to end the 42-year drought.



Speaking during the visit of Ghana's Ambassador to Cote D'Ivoire, President Simeon-Okraku emphasised that the players and the entire staff are fully committed to fight for glory in Abidjan.



''On behalf of the team, we want to say thank you for coming to spend time with us. In front of you are your warriors. These is a group of players who have sacrificed a lot to have come to this level. Indeed the qualification games were very, very challenging. Travelling alone from their various destination, I have always said is a big sacrifice by the lads and having come this far is a very big commitment on their part and on the part of the technical team and the rest of the technical staff to truly represent our country and to fight for glory''.



''Indeed this glory has been evasive for over 40-years but we are very much committed towards the course. They will give off one million percent on the pitch and hopefully the Almighty God will bless their big effort in this enterprise and bring us the joy and love we have all been looking for''.



''So on behalf of the the team, the captain, the leadership, the head coach and everybody, we thank you for coming through and we will be looking forward to see you at all the games, beginning Sunday till we lift the trophy on the last day of the tournament'' President Simeon-Okraku added.