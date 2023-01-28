Black Stars: Don’t appoint a coach who has ties with player management agency - J. E Sarpong

Sports News of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Seasoned coach Emmanuel Josef (J.E) Sarpong has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make sure the next coach of the Black Stars has no personal connections or interests in any of the players.



Coach Sarpong highlighted that in order to prevent conflicts of interest in player selection for national duties, the possible Black Stars coach should not be associated with any player management firm.



“Such a coach must also have some years of relevant experience of at least 10 years coaching at the top level, must demonstrate a high level of integrity, must be fair and firm in player selection to constitute his team for any national assignment, and must be a team player,” said Coach Sarpong.



He added that the coach should be able to work in challenging conditions in Ghana and other African countries, have a basic command of the English language, and be able to effectively communicate with all parties, including the players and the media.



Coach Sarpong added that the salary of the new coach should fit within the GFA's budget to ensure regular payment and boost morale.



When discussing player selection for the Black Stars, Coach Sarpong stated that priority should be given to players who regularly perform well in their clubs in Ghana and abroad.



“Selection should be purely on competitive merit. It is only the best among those available in terms of the level of activity, quality of the league and opposition the player competes in, as well as his level of discipline, readiness and willingness to play for the Black Stars and self-motivation devoid of battling for appearance fee’.



“Selection should also be based on the ability to play and excel in difficult environments, as well as experience and excellence in previous playing times in our national team,” he added.



The GFA is set to appoint Otto Addo’s replacement by the first week of February.



