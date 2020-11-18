Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Stars Coach Akonnor praises 'outstanding' Djiku

Djiku is one of the new players introduced into the senior national team by Akonnor

Ghana Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has praised the commitment and overall output of Black Stars player alexander Djiku.



Djiku is one of the new boys introduced into the senior national team by Akonnor. He has played every game the former national captain has coached since his appointment in January.



The Strasbourg midfielder cum defender has been improving game after game and his display against Sudan didn’t fo unnoticed as per his Coach Akonnor.



The former Asante Kotoko gaffer singled out Djiku for praise for his commitment and dedication to the national cause.



“Djiku has been outstanding at the back and I’m happy that he’s done so well,” Akonnor said in a post-match interview.



“I was even surprised because of the heat. This is somebody who was born in Europe and we didn’t see much of him struggling until he got injured,” he continued.



Ghana lost the game by a lone goal, therefore, delaying the team’s qualification to next year’s AFCON tournament.



Akonnor has also praised another new boy Tariq Fosu.

