Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars: CK Akonnor, Duncan willingly accepted pay cut - Prosper Addo

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, has claimed that Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor and his deputy David Duncan willingly accepted for their monthly salaries to be slashed.



Coach Charles Akonnor and his deputy David Duncan who are yet to receive their monthly salaries since their appointment have been told by the Minister of Sports Isaac Kwame Asiamah to accept a pay cut.



“I have told the coach [Akonnor] to accept a salary cut in the COVID-19 period before we pay him.”



However, there have been concerns in the media that the Ministry is forcing the salary cuts on the coaches. According to the General Secretary for the GFA, the coaches have agreed to the pay cut proposal from the Minister of Youth and Sports.



"The two (CK Akonnor and David Duncan) agreed during the COVID period that they would like to contribute something, so the Ministry of Youth and Sports also embraced," Prosper Addo said on Nhyira FM.



"I personally wanted the two coaches to go out there and say since it was their involvement, willingness to do this so that they would tell the public."



"I am of the view that some of these things are best left to the people involved," he concluded.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.