Black Stars B to engage Uzbekistan in International friendly

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has announced an International friendly between Ghana and Uzbekistan on Thursday, March 25, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



The GFA has therefore decided to honour the match with a chunk of the home-based players who have been preparing in Accra for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Association intends to utilize fully, the opportunity in the March FIFA window with this useful exercise.



The team will also use the match as a dress rehearsal for the 2021 WAFU Cup of Nations in Nigeria and the upcoming CHAN qualifiers.



As a result, Coach of the home-based Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko has named a 20-man squad for the friendly. With a number of these players currently training with the Black Stars in Accra, he has decided to make some few additions for the game.







Samuel Ashie Quaye, Percious Boah and Afriyie Barnieh of the victorious Black Satellites team have been drafted in.



Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Atta has also been called up.



The team will depart Accra on Monday, March 22, play the game on Thursday, March 24 and return on Friday, March 26, 2021.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana FC), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), William Essu (Vision FC)



Defenders: Christopher Nakai Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Imoro Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Adjei (Legon Cities), Yiadom Konadu (WAFA), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs), Samuel Ashie (Great Olympics)



Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Moro Salifu (Bechem United), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Agyenim Boateng (Dreams FC)



Strikers: Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)