Black Stars ‘B’ schedule for CHAN 2023 confirmed

Sports News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The Ghana Football Association has released the programme for the Black Stars B team for the next CHAN tournament.



The CHAN- a competition for home based national footballers will next be played in 2023. Ghana will bid to make the competition for the first time since 2016.



Having missed the last three editions, the GFA is serious about reversing the trend and have gone on to appoint Astute Great Olympics Coach Annor Walker to take charge of the side.



The Black Stars B will start the qualifiers in December 2021 and end the campaign in May 2022.



See below for the full schedule:



CHAN 2023 Qualifiers:



December 10-19, 2021: MD 1 & 2



April 1-3, 2022: MD 3



May 13-15, 2022: MD 4



July 22-31, 2022: MD 5 & MD 6