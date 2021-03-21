Black Stars B depart Accra for Uzbekistan friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: GFA

Players and officials of the Black Stars B have left Accra for Istanbul enroute to Tashkent for an International friendly against Uzbekistan on Friday.



The contingent included 20 players and management members of the team with the rest of them set to fly out on Sunday, March 21 to join their colleagues for the tie.



Head Coach Ibrahim Tanko will use the match to assess’ players for future competitions and also to make recommendations to handlers of the Black Stars.



It will be recalled that the Ghana Football Association announced on Thursday, that an agreement has been reached to play the Wolves of Uzbekistan in an International friendly following series of engagements with the Uzbekistan Football Association.