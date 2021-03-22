Black Stars B arrive in Uzbekistan ahead of international friendly

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Black Stars B have arrived in Uzbekistan ahead of the international friendly fixture scheduled for Thursday 25 March 2021.



They are set to hold their first training session in Uzbekistan capital, Tashkent.



A second batch of the contingent made up of head coach Ibrahim Tanko and players Mohammed Alhassan Diawisie Taylor and two others left Accra for Uzbekistan on Sunday to join the rest of the team who have arrived in the Asian country.



The team will have their mandatory COVID-19 test on Monday.



As part of the team’s program, they will hold their first training session also on Monday.



The Black Star B are preparing for the 2021 WAFU Championship and the championship of Africa Nations qualifiers.