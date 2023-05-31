Black Stars, Asante Kotoko lead tributes for legendary footballer Dogo Moro

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

The official pages of Kumasi Asante and the Black Stars of Ghana are leading glowing tributes for legendary Ghanaian footballer Dogo Moro whose unfortunate passing occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.



Reports of the demise of the former Asante Kotoko player dominated major sports platforms as Ghanaians who were privy to his exploits reminisced about his heydays.



On social media, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the club he served tweeted “Saddened by the passing of our 1970 Caf Champions Cup winner and a Stalwart Defender, Dogo Moro. Journey well legend”.



The Black Stars who are set to play Madagascar later this month tweeted “Dogo Moro, generally considered to be the greatest sweeper in the history of African football has passed away this morning at KATH. He won the AFCON with the Black Stars in 1963 and 1965. Rest in Peace Legend”.



Moro was a member of the first Black Stars team put together by Kwame Nkrumah in 1956.



He was one of the players who played in the first-ever, Super clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in 1958.



Aside from the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko, Ghanaian football fans have also been paying tribute to the legendary footballer.



Read some of tributes below







