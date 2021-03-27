Black Stars' AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome to be played behind closed doors

Sports News of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana’s final 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sao Tome & Principe will be played behind closed doors.



In line with the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) directives, fans will not be admitted to the match which will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The match will however be live on Ghana Television (GTV).



The Black Stars drew 1-1 with South Africa on Thursday to book a place in the 2021 AFCON which will be played in Cameroon next year.



Coach CK Akonnor’s side is determined to win Sunday’s game to finish on top of Group C with Sudan also playing South Africa in the other group game.