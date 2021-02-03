Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Starlets to play Morocco in friendly on February 8

Ghana's Black Starlets will engage their Moroccan counterparts in an international friendly on 8 February 2021 in Rabat.



The game will serve as preparations for the Moroccan national U-17 team as they prepare to host the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations which they will be hosting.



The Black Starlets team will depart to Morocco on Saturday 6 February, 2021 ahead of the game on Monday.



The Moroccan FA will be paying for the expenses of the Black Starlets in this international friendly game.



Coach Ben Fokuo has invited 22 players to camp to prepare for the friendly game.



The Moroccan Football Federation has been engaging the Ghana FA in a series of friendly games in the past few months.



There have been friendly games between Ghana's women's national team and that of the Moroccan National women's team here in Accra and in Rabat.



