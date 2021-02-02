Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Black Starlets to engage Morocco in int’l friendly on Monday

A lineup of Black Starlets players

The Black Starlets of Ghana, will engage their Moroccan counterparts in an international friendly game to be played in Rabat on 8 February, 2021.



The game will serve as preparations for the Moroccan national U-17 team ahead of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations which they will be hosting.



Ghana failed to qualify to the tournament after exiting the WAFU U17 Cup of Nations during the group stage.



Losing to Cote d’Ivoire in their final group.



The Black Starlets team will depart to Morocco on Saturday 6 February 2021 ahead of the game on Monday.



Happy Sports understands the Moroccan Football Federation will be paying for the cost of the trip and accommodation for the Black Starlets.



The Moroccan Football Federation has been engaging Ghana in a series of friendly games in recent times.