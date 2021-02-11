Sports News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Starlets skipper Sylvester Antwi targets revenge against Morocco

Captain of Ghana’s Black Starlets, Sylvester Antwi says they are targeting revenge against their Moroccan counterparts when they face off on Thursday.



The National U-17 side suffered a 2-1 defeat to the North African side in the first of the two-legged friendly exercise.



Speaking ahead of Thursday’s clash with the Young Atlas Lions, Sylvester Antwi said the Black Starlets having learnt from their mistakes made in the first game are fueled by the urge to get revenge.



“As we’ve played against them, they’ve scored us so the only thing in our minds now is revenge. We are going for revenge,” Antwi revealed during the pre-match interview.



“We are assuring Ghanaians that we will take victory from there,” he added.