Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Starlets safely arrive in Morocco for training program

Ghana’s U17 side, the Black Starlets have safely landed in Morocco on Saturday for a 6-day training program which starts on Monday.



The 36-man contingent landed at the Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca at exactly 9:35 am.



The team finally settled at the Annakhil Hotel after a 120km drive from Casablanca to Rabbat at 13:50.



They are set to commence training on Sunday ahead of their first training game with the U17 side of Morocco on Monday.



Two other games will continue before the contingent returns to Ghana on 13th February.



The team left Ghana to Morocco at 5:35 am on Saturday for a training and development program as part of the Ghana FA’s strategy to ensure transitional development.



The U17 side will engage their Moroccan counterparts in a training tourney within a six-day period.



A 36-man contingent including 22 players, 10 technical staff, 2 management members and two media persons left Accra on Saturday morning for the trip.



Ghana will take on the Atlas Lions in a 3-game encounter within the period as the technical handlers keep shaping the side for the future.



Sergio Piernas’ side have qualified for the U17 AFCON by virtue of being hosts and do not want to leave any stone unturned in their bid to host and win.



Ghana failed to qualify for the U17 AFCON after being kicked out of the WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament which serves as the qualification phase for the AFCON.



Despite not qualifying for the U17 AFCON, the Ghana Football Association is determined to keep the team together for a proper development and transition into the U20 and other senior national teams.





The Black Starlets of Ghana have arrived safely in Morocco for a six-day training program. They will play a series of games with the Morocco U17 side.#GhanaU17 #BlackStarlets #TourMaroc2021 pic.twitter.com/ZBJnSm14Dv — FootballMadeInGhana (@FootballinGH) February 6, 2021

We've safely arrived in Morocco on a six-day Ghana U17 Training Program. Everything starts tomorrow. Will keep u updated #GhanaU17 #BlackStarlets #Tourmaroc2021 pic.twitter.com/jnszS90LpQ — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) February 6, 2021