Sports News of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Starlets hold first training session in Morocco

Ghana’s U17 side – The Black Starlets – held their first training session in Morocco ahead of their opening game on Monday.



Head coach of the side Ben Forkuo led his charges in their preparations at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabbat.



The training started at 9:00am local time with all players taking part.



The session lasted for two hours with the technical team directing the little boys to undergo several exercises.



The Black Starlets arrived at the Mohammed V Airport in Morocco at 9:35am on Saturday and continued to Rabbat where the team is based.



The side did not hold any sessions on arrival with the technical team explaining that the players were already tired to undergo rigorous exercises.



This morning’s training started a series of training programs injected with matches that will last for six days.



The Starlets will take on the U17 side of Morocco on Monday afternoon in the first training match with other games kicking off on Wednesday and Friday.



The training program for the U17 is part of a corporate partnership between the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the Ghana Football Association.



The exercise is set to end on the 12th of February and the team will depart for Ghana on the 13th.



