Black Starlets held by Nigeria in preparatory game ahead of WAFU B U17 Cup

Ghana played 0-0 with Nigeria

The Black Starlets of Ghana were held to a goalless draw by their Nigerian counterparts in a friendly game played on Friday.



The two teams are preparing ahead of the WAFU U17 Championship which kicks off this month.



Ghana will face winners of the last WAFU U17 Qualifying tournament Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in the Group stage of this year’s competition.



The upcoming Wafu B Cup will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 U17 Afcon in Morocco, where the four quarter-finalists will earn tickets for the 2021 U17 World Cup.



The countries to participate in the competition are Nigeria, Benin Togo, Niger and Burkina Faso.



The rest of the countries expected to play in the tournament are Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

