Black Starlets face Kotoku Shinning Stars in a friendly on Friday

Sports News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U17 male national team will play a friendly match against Kotoku Shinning Stars on Friday, April 5.



This has been announced by the Ghana Football Association today.



Nicknamed the Black Starlets, the Ghana U17 national team is already in camp preparing for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 tournament next month.



As part of preparations for the tournament, the Starlets have been playing several friendly games in the last few weeks.



Friday's friendly against Kotoku Shinning Stars is one of such friendlies and is to help the team test its strength with the lower-tier club.



The friendly will kick off at 7 am at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“#BlackStarlets will play Kotoku Shining Stars in a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium tomorrow, April 5th, 2024 at 7 am, as part of their preparations for the U-17 WAFU Zone B tournament in May,” a statement from the Ghana FA announced today.