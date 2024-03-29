Black Starlets dominate Golden Boys Academy in 5-0 victory ahead of WAFU B U-17 tournament

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Starlets demonstrated their dominance on Thursday with a resounding 5-0 win over Accra-based Golden Boys Academy in a preparatory match at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.



The match served as a warm-up for the upcoming WAFU B U-17 tournament in Ghana and the 4-nation UEFA U-16 tournament in Russia.



Godfred Sarpong set the tone for the match by scoring just 14 seconds in, leaving the Golden Boys Academy struggling to contain Laryea Kingston's lads. Benjamin Hanson capitalized on this advantage, scoring the second goal in the 19th minute.



Just before halftime, Narbi Joseph added a third goal, solidifying the Starlets' lead.



The second half saw no let-up in the Starlets' offensive, with Ebenezer Annan scoring the fourth goal just five minutes after the break.



Godfred Sarpong capped off the match with his second goal in the 75th minute, securing a convincing 5-0 victory for the Black Starlets.