Black Starlets come from behind to draw 4-4 with Saudi Arabia's U-17 team

Ghana’s under-17 side, the Black Starlets, came from behind to draw 4-4 with Saudi Arabia's U-17 in their second friendly match at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Thursday May 4, 2023.



The Black Starlets who started the match without some of their key players like Benjamin Tsivano, Debrah Bossman and Peter Hammond.



Ghana conceded the first goal in the early minutes of the game as Saudi’s striker, Nawaf Al-Bashiri broke the deadlock in the 10th minute.



The striker later got his second goal in the match in the 18th minute before Nawaf Al-Jadaani scored the third goal for Green under-17s in the 20th minute.



Nawaf Al-Bashiri later sealed his hat-trick in the 29th minute when he scored Saudi Arabia’s 4th goal in the game.



The Black Starlets managed to pull one back in the game before halftime to make it 4-1.



Back from recess coach Karim Zito made a few substitutions which led Ghana to scoring three goals in the second half to restore parity in the game.



Peter Hammond scored a brace with Ramzy Asumadu and Debrah Bossman also getting on the scoresheets for the Black Starlets.



Peter Hammond was later shown a red card in the match as the Black Starlets ended the match with 10 men.



The Black Starlets beat Saudi Arabia in the first match by 3-2 on Sunday, April 30, 2023.



Ghana’s under-17 side have been busy after failing to qualify for the AFCON U-17 tournament.



The Black Starlets participated in the UEFA U-16 tournament where they were crowned champions after seeing off Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.



