Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: GNA

Black Starlets Coach names squad for WAFU tourney

Ghana is paired in Group B with rivals Nigeria and neighbours Cote D’Ivoire.

Black Starlets Head Coach Ben Fokuo has named his final 28-man squad for the 2021 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in League, Togo.



After the initial 150 invited players, Coach Fokuo settled on the final squad to compete for the title in Togo.



Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the participating teams have been given a special dispensation to name more than 21 players for the tournament which starts on January 5.



Bolga All Stars forward Bukari Sammed, Abdul Manaf Ibrahim of Attram De Visser Academy, Jonas Naafo of Nania FC and Zaidan Alhassan of New Edubiase United Football Club are some of the top players in the squad.



Ghana’s U-17 team would not play a part in the first round of games as a result of the number of teams in Group B (3).



Ghana is paired in Group B with rivals Nigeria and neighbours Cote D’Ivoire.



The top two teams from this tournament would qualify for the 2021 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Herein the full squad.



Sylvester Antwi, (Feyernord Youth Fc)



Augustus Asuo, (Banana Inn Fc)



Eugene Ampofoh Amankwah, (Benab Football Club)



Emmanuel Osei Asibey, (Benab Fc)



Kojo Peprah Oppong, (Attram De Visser Soccer Academy Fc)



Felix Agyemang Osei, (Abrepo Newcastle)



Abdulmajeed Maswud, (Tudu Mighty Jets Fc)



Shaibu Abdullah, (In God We Trust)



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, (Steadfast Fc)



Alhassan Alhassan (Asamankese A.C. Milan Fc)



Collins Boah, (Dreams Babies Football)



Abubakar Gaddo, (Msk Zilina Africa Fc)



Zaidan Alhassan, (New Edubiase Fc Club)



Anastasius Satuh, (Kassena Nan-Kana United)



Stephen Bolma, (Attram De Visser Soccer Academy Fc)



Rubben Boateng, (Msk Zilina Africa Fc)



Jonas Naafo, (Nania Fc)



Kelvin Kofi Saaba, (Dansoman Barcelona Soccer Academy)



Mohaison Mahmoud, (Ebony Fc)



Abdul Manaf Ibrahim, (Attram De Visser Soccer Academy Fc)



Muftawo Raphic, (Kotoku Anointed Stras Fc)



Benjamin Nyarko, (Mountainers Fc)



John Batigi, (Real Lion Fc)



Samuel Boakye, (Cedar Stars Academy Fc)



Joshua Fuseini, (Golden Kicks)



Kingsford Yiadom Boakye, (Golden Kicks)



Sammed Bukari, (Bolga All Stars Sporting Club)



