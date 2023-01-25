Black Star Water Polo invited for competition in Italy

Other Sports of Wednesday, 25 January 2023

Source: Cecil Nii Teinko Stanley, Contributor

The Water Polo team from Ghana has been invited to participate in a tournament dubbed " HaBaWaBa International Festival" in Venice, Italy.



The Ghanaian team known as the Black Star Water Polo team were invited by the Italians after seeing how wonderful their exploits in water polo and the organization of the ongoing league has been.



Prince Asante Sefa-Boakye who is the brain behind water polo in Ghana in an interview spoke about the invitation and the recognition of how far Water Polo has spread in two years.



Nana Asante Sefa-Boakye was full of praise for his technical and coaching staff for their immense efforts to hold high this sport even when he is not around in Ghana.



HaBaWaBa International Festival and Tournament will be held from 18-25 June,2023 in Venice,Italy and it's for boys and girls and also mixed groups.



For the boys, it's those born in 2013 and younger whiles for the girls those born in 2011 and younger. The tournament organizers are happy to invite Ghana because of how everyone has been pushing this Olympic sport in the country.



Prince Sefa-Boakye also noted that Ghana will soon be seen on the World Stage or even at the Olympics playing Water Polo to the highest. He is ever ready do his part and make sure he gets these young ones into the tournament to learn more about the sport but he is also counting on corporate bodies to help put smiles on the face of the kids with sponsorship for this event.



Ghana will soon see kids playing Water Polo at the World stage and will like to appreciate the efforts of Enoch Nortey, Nii Kaka Quarshie, Stephen Ekow Tawiah, Mr. Ansah, Mr. Charles Mensah, Richard Sena coach of Awutu Water Polo Team and John Kwame Bordebo for all their relentless support for Water Polo. Kap 7 International and Zawadi Sports can't be left out because of the swim suits and equipment for Water Polo in Ghana.