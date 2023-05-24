Black Sherif showcases his football skills with superb ball juggling

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, surprised fans with his impressive football skills during a recent visit to an Accra-based radio station.



The rapper showcased his sporting abilities while announcing his participation in an upcoming football event called "Rep Ur Jersey," organized by Hitz FM.



Dressed in a black t-shirt and camouflage shorts, Black Sherif demonstrated his skill and control with the ball.



When a ball was thrown to him, he skillfully juggled it using his feet and thighs, even managing to roll it over his shoulder at one point.



The 21-year-old artist displayed his flair for the sport before shifting focus to invite his fans to join him at the forthcoming event.



The video of Black Sherif's football display elicited a range of reactions from his admirers. Many were impressed by his skills, while others expressed curiosity about the upcoming programme.



Black Sherif's versatility and talent extend beyond his musical prowess, as he showcased his love for football and entertained fans with his remarkable ball control in the video captured by the station.



