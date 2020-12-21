Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Black Satellites winger Mathew Cudjoe delighted to help Ghana qualify for AYC

Legon Cities winger, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to end Ghana's five-year jinx of qualifying for the Africa Youth Championship.



Anim Cudjoe played a pivotal role as the Black Satellites defeated Burkina Faso to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin over the weekend.



Ghana has now qualified for the Africa Youth Championship after finishing champions of WAFU.



“I feel good because we have been able to end a five-year jinx at this level to qualify to the African Cup and win the WAFU trophy,” he told FootballMadeinGhana.com.



“I told myself that I need to help win the trophy for the country. That mentality helped us,” he added.



The 17-year-old is now shifting his attention to the competition in Mauritania next year.



“When I go home, I will continue to work hard to be fit and well prepared for the AFCON.



“The African Cup is a bigger stage so I need to prepare well for it,” Anim Cudjoe concluded.





