Black Satellites winger Mathew Cudjoe delighted to help Ghana qualify for AYC

Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe is delighted to end Ghana's five-year jinx of qualifying for the Africa Youth Championship.
Anim Cudjoe played a pivotal role as the Black Satellites defeated Burkina Faso to win the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin over the weekend.
Ghana has now qualified for the Africa Youth Championship after finishing champions of WAFU.
“I feel good because we have been able to end a five-year jinx at this level to qualify to the African Cup and win the WAFU trophy,” he told FootballMadeinGhana.com.
“I told myself that I need to help win the trophy for the country. That mentality helped us,” he added.
The 17-year-old is now shifting his attention to the competition in Mauritania next year.
“When I go home, I will continue to work hard to be fit and well prepared for the AFCON.
“The African Cup is a bigger stage so I need to prepare well for it,” Anim Cudjoe concluded.
