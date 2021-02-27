Sports News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Satellites winger Abdul Fatawu eyes Europe move after AFCON U-20 tourney

Abdul Fatawu is expected to be in action when Ghana face Gambia on Monday

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, one of the break out stars in the Black Satellites team at the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania has targeted a move to Europe to continue with his development after the tournament.



The youngster has been superb and key for Coach Karim Zito’s team in the ongoing tournament.



The Steadfast FC player announced himself in the tournament with that impressive strike against Gambia in the final group game despite Ghana losing 2-1 to finish third in Group C.



The 16-year old harbors the dream of every young footballer to continue his career in Europe.



“I’m hoping and praying for things to go well, because am hoping after this tournament I will be happy to also be in Europe to continue my career," Fatawu told CAFOnline



“I’ll still work hard to make things possible so that we can go outside of Ghana and continue my development,"



Abdul Fatawu was part of the new players who were drafted into the team ahead of the tournament.



Fatawu has been compared to Ghana legend Abedi Pele due to his skills and style of play.



The youngster is expected to be in action when Ghana face Gambia on Monday in the semifinals of the AFCON U-20 tournament.