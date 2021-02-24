Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Black Satellites were not competitive against Gambia - Charles Taylor

Former Ghana International, Charles Taylor

Former Hearts and Asante Kotoko legend, Charles Taylor, has criticized the Black Satellites over their poor showing against Gambia in the ongoing Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.



The Black Satellites suffered a 2-1 defeat to Gambia on Monday in their final group game to finish third.



Ghana secured a place in the knockout stage as the third-place team after losing to Gambia.



Charles Taylor in an interview with Happy 98.9FM blamed the players as well as the technical team for the defeat.



“We are not serious to compete in this tournament. The players were playing for self-glory in the game against Gambia instead of teamwork, No determination. We lost the game from the midfield. I don’t know what tactics the coach was playing. Gambia isn’t a tough side that we should be losing to in this competition”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



Ghana will face Cameroon in the quarterfinals on Thursday, a game Taylor describes as difficult and tough for the Black Satellites.



“The Cameroonian team is a very good team. Ghana- Cameroon is like any Ghana- Nigeria game. I will advise our players to be disciplined on the pitch in that game”.



Ghana out of the three games played recorded one win, one draw and a defeat.



The Black Satellites must be at their best to beat Cameroon who topped Group A with nine points to progress to the knockout stage.