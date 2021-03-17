Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Black Satellites trio not ready for Black Stars- Coach JE Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian Football coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong

Veteran Ghanaian Football coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has kicked against the calling of three Black Satellite players to the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON qualifiers later this month.



Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor handed calls up to AFCON U-20 Best player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Ibrahim Danlad and Philemon Baffour.



The calls up have been met with mixed feelings from the public as many people believe these players are not ripe for the senior national team.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9 FM, JE Sarpong stated that it’s too early to invite the youngsters



“It’s too early to call these players to the Black Stars. Dede Ayew‘s group was more matured than these players. Yeah they did well at the tournament but I don’t think it’s the right time for them.



“For now it’s not right for them to go there. They should be promoted to the U-23 team not the Black Stars”, he added.



The three Black Satellites players will train with the Black Stars today as they prepare for the doubleheader against South Africa and São Tomé next week.



