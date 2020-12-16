Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Black Satellites to play Burkina Faso in the finals of WAFU Cup

Ghana has qualified for the Africa Youth Championship

The Black Satellite of Ghana will clash with neighbors Burkina Faso in the finals of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Championship in Benin.



Ghana beat Niger in the Semi-Finals by 5:3 on penalties to booked a final spot after drawing goalless in the regulation time.



Burkina Faso on the other hand walloped Ivory Coast 1:4 in the second semi-final game to secure a spot in the finals.



The Black Satellites of Ghana will welcome their age-group from Burkina Faso for the grand finale on Sunday whiles Niger host Ivory for the third place.



Meanwhile, Ghana and Burkina Faso have already booked a place in the 2021 Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania.

