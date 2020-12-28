Soccer News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Black Satellites to get $100K bonus from govt for winning WAFU B U-20 tournament

The Black Satellites of Ghana will receive a bonus of $100,000 from the government for winning the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship held in Benin.



The Black Satellites defeated the Young Stallions of Burkina Faso by 2-1 in the final to win the title on Saturday.



Ghana came from behind to beat Burkina Faso with goals by Captain of the side Daniel Afriyie Yeboah and Precious Boah who scored two goals in the tournament.



The team arrived in Ghana on Saturday night after their triumph and lodged at the M Plaza Hotel here in Accra.



Officials from the Sports Ministry met the team on Monday to congratulate them on the fate achieved and also indicated the team will be rewarded just like the Black Stars B in 2017 when they lifted the WAFU Cup of Nations here in Ghana.



The Black Stars B team were also rewarded with $100,000.



Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Oteng, the Chief Accountant, assured the team of a special package to be given out by government.



“Ghana is proud of you and so is the Sports Minister. Congratulations for this wonderful feat and be assured that everything due you will be given to you,” Oteng told the players and the technical team."



“The Minister has asked we inform you that the package that was given to the team for winning the 2017 WAFU Tournament is the same that will be given to you."



The Black Satellites have booked a place in next year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations tournament to staged in Mauritania.

