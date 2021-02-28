Sports News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Satellites switch attention to semifinals game against Gambia

Satellites are preparing for the game against Gambia

The Black Satellites trained on Saturday afternoon as they prepare for Monday’s semifinal match against the Gambia.



The National U20 team made it to the semis of the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations after seeing off Morocco through penalty shoot outs after 120 minutes of football which ended 1-1(4-2 penalties)



The team held a recovery session at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott Annex park on Friday, a day after the victory over their Moroccan counterparts.



During Saturday’s session, fitness trainer Roy Ricky Romeo took the players through intensive athletic exercises before Coach Abdul Karim Zito engaged them in some ball works.



Twenty-three players participated fully in the session with three players still out due to injuries.



The training session which lasted about an hour and thirty minutes is to prepare the team for Monday’s game against Gambia, who defeated Ghana in the group stage of the competition.



The team is expected to return to the training grounds on Sunday to wrap up preparations for the epic semi-finals clash on Monday.



Tunisia will also face Uganda in the other semifinal game later on Monday.



Winners of the semi finals games will advance to the final match which will be played at the Stade Olympique de Nouakchott.