Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Black Satellites step up training ahead of Morocco clash

The Satellites are billed to meet the Moroccans on Friday

The Black Satellites are expected to hold a double-training session today, Thursday, 18 February 2021, in preparation for their second Group game against Morocco on Friday.



The National U20 side started their African U20 campaign with an empathic 4-0 win over Tanzania to take Ghana on top of Group C.



Forward Percious Boah scored a brace with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Joseph Barnes all on target for the Black Satellites.



Coach Karim Zito led his side through a recovery session on Wednesday after an extensive team talk on the opening game.



All the players participated in the session and are in contention for selection on Friday.



A win against the Moroccans will confirm Ghana’s qualification to the next round of the competition with the game against The Gambia in hand.



Friday’s second group game is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 pm