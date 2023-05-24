Black Satellites produce comeback win over WAFA in preparatory encounter

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Ghana’s male U-20 team, the Black Satellites, came from a goal down to record a 3-1 triumph over West African Football Academy (WAFA) in a test game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 24.



It was the former Premier League campaigners who broke the deadlock in the early minutes of the game before skipper Ofori Maccarthy headed home from a corner-kick to put the Satellites on level pegging before the first half break.



Back from recess, Jerry Afriyie shot Ghana into the lead to make it 2-1 before Bechem United’s Clinton Duodu placed the icing on the cake with the third goal to wrap up a convincing win for Coach Samuel Badu’s side.



The friendly game against the Division One side forms part of the team’s preparations for the Male U-20 WAFU B Cup of Nations to be played in Côte d’Ivoire from Friday, June 21 to Friday, July 7, 2023.



Ghana will compete with Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo and Burkina Faso in the competition, hoping to make amends in the competition after a disastrous campaign in the previous edition held in Niger last year.





The Black Satellites have been pitted in Group A alongside host nation Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Niger while Nigeria, Togo and Burkina Faso form Group B.





