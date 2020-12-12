Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Satellites opportunity great for me – Abdul Zakaria Mugeese

Abdul Zakaria Mugeese, Ghanaian attacker

Young talented Ghanaian attacker Abdul Zakaria Mugeese says the opportunity to represent the National U-20 side is a great one for his career.



The Dreams FC playmaker [currently on loan at Eleven Wonders FC] is one of 27 selected players for the Black Satellites at the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship in Benin.



The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2021 Africa U-20 Championship with Ghana having already booked a spot in the semi-finals following an opening day win over Nigeria.



Zakaria Mugeese came on in the second half of the game and won the freekick that led to the game’s goal.



The skilful and fast-moving attacker believes getting the opportunity to play for Ghana at such a tournament is huge for him.



“It is good for me and this is an opportunity for me. Every young chap is willing to represent his country and today it has come true. It has been a good opportunity for me to be patriotic for my country,” Zakaria Mugeese told the Ghana FA’s official channel.



“So I am happy. Being here alone is something great for me,” he concluded.



The youngster has promised to work harder to improve his game. He believes he is ready to deliver when given the chance to start in Ghana’s next game against Ivory Coast.



“Yeah of course. We always work hard for opportunities. We don’t wait for opportunities before you work hard.



“I think with the determination and how I am working hard. I think if the opportunity is been delivered to me, I’m sure I can,” he noted.

