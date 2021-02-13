Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: ghanaia.org

Black Satellites jet off to Mauritania for AFCON U-20 championship

The Ghana U-20 male team has departed to Mauritania for the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations.



The tournament is taking place from February 14- March 6.



A delegation made up of 26 players, 9 technical team officials and the management team left Accra on Saturday to Nouadhibou where Ghana will be based.



Ghana’s Black Satellites are in Group C where they are pitched against Morocco, Tanzania, and The Gambia.



Coach Karim Zito’s side will face off with Tanzania in their opening match on Tuesday, February 16 before squaring off with Morocco and Gambia in subsequent group matches.



Tournament hosts Mauritania is in Cameroon, Uganda, and Mozambique while Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia, and the Central Africa Republic have been drawn in Group B.



The Black Satellites qualified for the competition after reaching the final of the Wafu Zone B U20 Cup of Nations in Benin where they went on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final to win the trophy.



Ghana won the U20 AFCON in 1993, 1999, and 2009 where they went on to win the World Cup after beating Brazil in an epic penalty shoot-out in the final of the tournament staged in Egypt.