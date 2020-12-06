Soccer News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Satellites hold first training ahead of opener at WAFU U-20 championship

The team arrived in Benin on Friday

The national U-20 team, the Black Satellites held their first training at the St. Louis Stadium in Benin on Saturday ahead of their opening game at the WAFU U-20 championship.



The team arrived in Benin on Friday and will continue preparations ahead of their first game Nigeria on December 9, 2020.



Ghana is in Group B alongside Nigeria and Ivory Coast, and will not be involved in the first round of games after they were drawn bye.



Head Coach Abdul Karim Zito has named a 27-man squad for the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin.



Hearts of Oak forward Afriyie Bannieh, Legon Cities winger Mathew Anim Cudjoe and Abdul Mugeese Zakaria of Eleven Wonders are some of the top players in the squad.



The top two side from each group will advance to the semi finals with the final two teams qualifying for the Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania next year.



Below is Ghana's squad for the tournament:



Goalkeepers



Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), William E. Esso (Vision FC), David Kudjo (Action Boys FC), Appiah Kubi (Accra Lions FC)



Defenders:



Aloma Benjamin (Vision FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Amoah Kobina (Golden Kicks), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Ofori McCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Ivan Anokye Mensah (Zilina Africa FC)



Midfielders:



Issah Huda (BA United), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Abdul Mugeez Zakaria (Eleven Wonders), Emmanuel Agyeman Duah (Ebony FC), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), Adjei Frimpong Eugene (African Talent Academy), Sarfo Evans (Karela United), Adams Salim (New Edubiase FC), Sulemana Mohammed (Dreams FC)



Attackers:



Matthew Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Blessing Brafo (Karela FC), Precious Boah (Dreams FC) Afriyie Bannieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Sumaila Abanga (Benaab FC), Boateng Frank (Prestige FC)





