Black Satellites forge ahead in intensive preparations for 13th All African Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

In anticipation of the 13th All African Games scheduled to kick off in Accra from Friday, March 8 to Saturday, March 23, 2024, the Black Satellites are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for excellence.



Currently stationed at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, the team, under the watchful eyes of U20 Head Coach Desmond Ofei and the dedicated technical team, is engaged in a rigorous training session.



U20 Head Coach Desmond Ofei and the technical team invited 30 players to prepare for the competition.



The technical team has been working with different sets of players at the Technical Centre in Prampram in their quest to put together a decent squad that will represent Ghana at the African Games scheduled for Accra from Friday, March 8 – Saturday, March 23, 2024.



As part of the preparations, the team has been playing some low-profile training matches at the Technical Centre.



The Draw for the African Games Football Tournaments (Men and Women) will be staged on the sidelines of the ongoing TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Final Tournament on February 1, 2024.



According to CAF, host Ghana and the 8 quarterfinalists of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON, Egypt 2023 are qualified to compete in the football tournament of the 13th African Games, Ghana 2023.