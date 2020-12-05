Black Satellites depart Ghana for Benin with 27 players

Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020
Source: Ghana Guardian
Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has named 27 players for the WAFU Zone B Nations cup which will take place in Benin.
The team left Ghana this morning with an air force plane to Benin.
Ghana has been paired with Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their group with the top two teams advancing to the semi-final stage.
The top two teams in the competition will make it to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
Below is the squad;
1. Appiah Kubi
Club: Accra Lions
2. William Essu
Club: Vision fc
3. David Kudjoe
Club: Action Boys
4. Ibrahim Danladi
5. Philemon Bafour
Club: Dreams fc
6. Benjamin Aloma
Club: vision fc
7. Uzair Alhassan
8. Nathaniel Adjei
Club: Danbort fc
9 . Kofi Amoah
Club: Golden Kick
10. Ivan Anokye
Club: Zelina Africa fc
11. Emmanuel Essiam
Club: Brekum Chelsea fc
12. MacCarthy Ofori
Club: Eleven Wonders fc
13. Huda Issah
Club: B A united
14. Patrick Mensah
Club: Hearts of Lions fc
15. Matthew Cudjoe
Club: Legon city fc
16. Suleman Mohammed
Club: Dreams fc
17. Emmanuel A. Duah
Club: Ebony fc
18. Daniel A. Barnie (Captain)
Club: Accra Heart of oats
19. Precious Boah
Club: Dreams fc
20. Abanga Sumail
Club: Benaab fc
21. Blessing Brafo
Club: Karela fc
22. Frank Boateng
Club. Prestige fc
23. Eugene Frimpong
Club. African Talent Academy
Midfielder
24. Ayara Sadat
Club. Heart of Lion
Left winger
25. Salim Adam
Club. New Edubiasi fc
Def. Midfielder
26. Mugis Zakaria
Club. Eleven wonders fc
Right winger
27. Evans Safo
Karela United
