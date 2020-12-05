Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Black Satellites depart Ghana for Benin with 27 players

Black Satellites squad

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has named 27 players for the WAFU Zone B Nations cup which will take place in Benin.



The team left Ghana this morning with an air force plane to Benin.



Ghana has been paired with Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their group with the top two teams advancing to the semi-final stage.



The top two teams in the competition will make it to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



Below is the squad;



1. Appiah Kubi

Club: Accra Lions



2. William Essu

Club: Vision fc



3. David Kudjoe

Club: Action Boys



4. Ibrahim Danladi



5. Philemon Bafour

Club: Dreams fc



6. Benjamin Aloma

Club: vision fc



7. Uzair Alhassan



8. Nathaniel Adjei

Club: Danbort fc



9 . Kofi Amoah

Club: Golden Kick



10. Ivan Anokye

Club: Zelina Africa fc



11. Emmanuel Essiam

Club: Brekum Chelsea fc



12. MacCarthy Ofori

Club: Eleven Wonders fc



13. Huda Issah

Club: B A united



14. Patrick Mensah

Club: Hearts of Lions fc



15. Matthew Cudjoe

Club: Legon city fc



16. Suleman Mohammed

Club: Dreams fc



17. Emmanuel A. Duah

Club: Ebony fc



18. Daniel A. Barnie (Captain)

Club: Accra Heart of oats



19. Precious Boah

Club: Dreams fc



20. Abanga Sumail

Club: Benaab fc



21. Blessing Brafo

Club: Karela fc



22. Frank Boateng

Club. Prestige fc



23. Eugene Frimpong

Club. African Talent Academy

Midfielder



24. Ayara Sadat

Club. Heart of Lion

Left winger



25. Salim Adam

Club. New Edubiasi fc

Def. Midfielder



26. Mugis Zakaria

Club. Eleven wonders fc

Right winger



27. Evans Safo

Karela United

