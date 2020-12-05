You are here: HomeSports2020 12 05Article 1127282

Sports News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Guardian

Black Satellites depart Ghana for Benin with 27 players

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Satellites squad Black Satellites squad

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito has named 27 players for the WAFU Zone B Nations cup which will take place in Benin.

The team left Ghana this morning with an air force plane to Benin.

Ghana has been paired with Ivory Coast and Nigeria in their group with the top two teams advancing to the semi-final stage.

The top two teams in the competition will make it to the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Below is the squad;

1. Appiah Kubi
Club: Accra Lions

2. William Essu
Club: Vision fc

3. David Kudjoe
Club: Action Boys

4. Ibrahim Danladi

5. Philemon Bafour
Club: Dreams fc

6. Benjamin Aloma
Club: vision fc

7. Uzair Alhassan

8. Nathaniel Adjei
Club: Danbort fc

9 . Kofi Amoah
Club: Golden Kick

10. Ivan Anokye
Club: Zelina Africa fc

11. Emmanuel Essiam
Club: Brekum Chelsea fc

12. MacCarthy Ofori
Club: Eleven Wonders fc

13. Huda Issah
Club: B A united

14. Patrick Mensah
Club: Hearts of Lions fc

15. Matthew Cudjoe
Club: Legon city fc

16. Suleman Mohammed
Club: Dreams fc

17. Emmanuel A. Duah
Club: Ebony fc

18. Daniel A. Barnie (Captain)
Club: Accra Heart of oats

19. Precious Boah
Club: Dreams fc

20. Abanga Sumail
Club: Benaab fc

21. Blessing Brafo
Club: Karela fc

22. Frank Boateng
Club. Prestige fc

23. Eugene Frimpong
Club. African Talent Academy
Midfielder

24. Ayara Sadat
Club. Heart of Lion
Left winger

25. Salim Adam
Club. New Edubiasi fc
Def. Midfielder

26. Mugis Zakaria
Club. Eleven wonders fc
Right winger

27. Evans Safo
Karela United

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter