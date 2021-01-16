Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito invites 24 players to begin camping ahead of AYC

Black Satellites coach Karim Zito

Head coach of the National U-20 team, Karim Zito has invited twenty-four players to begin camping ahead of next month’s Africa youth championship in Mauritania.



Zito whose charges won the WAFU Zone B championship to qualify for the Africa U-20 is beginning preparations at the GFA Technical Center in Pampram on Saturday.



The team will be hoping to win the competition for the fourth time in Ghana’s history when they travel to Mauritania in February.



The tournament begins on February 14, 2021, and ends on March 4.



The competition was supposed to be a qualifying tournament for the FIFA U-20 World Cup but unfortunately, the global showpiece was canceled because of COVID-19.



Below are the invited players:



David Cudjo - Action Boys, Appiah Kubi - Accra Lions, Salim Adams – New Edubease FC, Evans Sarfo DM Karela FC, Abanga Sumaila Attacker Benab FC, Blessing Brafo - Rennes FC, Agyemang Duah - Ebony FC, Patrick Mensah - Heart of Lions, Umar Mohammed - Rising Stars Academy, Abdul Karim Samad – WAFA, Samuel Agyepong WAFA, Godfred Atuahene - Liberty Professionals, Kwabena Boateng – Great Olympics, Samuel Abbey-Ashie - Great Olympics, Solomon Antomo - Cedars FC, Savior Adare - Tudu Mighty Jets, Abdul Kudus Ahmed - Tema United FC, Prince Adu - Bechem United, Mohammed Sheriff - Steadfast FC, Kobina Boaheng Gogoa - All Blacks, Samuel Quaye – Liberty Professionals, Isaac Yeboah – Berekum Chelsea, Dennis Adoma - Metallic FC, Abdul Latif Clement - Dreams FC.