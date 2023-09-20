Black Queens trash Rwanda 7-0 in Women's AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's senior women's national team, the Black Queens defeated Rwanda 7-0 in the 2024 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers at the Kigali Pele Stadium.



Coach Nora Hauptle's side wasted no time as they bagged the first goal as early as the second minute when Doris Boaduwaa headed in a cross from a corner kick.



Striker Evelyn Badu later scored the second goal before completing a brace in the 65th minute.



Princella Adubea increased Ghana’s tally in the first half and Alice Kusi also added hers after the break in the 53rd minute.



Asathesia Achiaa was also able to grab a double in the match scoring the last two goals in the match. Her last goal was a big surprise as her feeble cross ended up beating the Rwandan goalkeeper to complete the 7-0 win.



The match was Ghana's first game in the qualifiers as they kicked started their campaign for the 2024 Women’s AFCON Qualifiers.



The Black Queens will host their Rwandan opponents in Accra on September 26.



The two-legged fixture will determine which team progresses to the next round.



The winner of the Ghana-Rwanda matchup will then go on to face the winner of the match between The Gambia and Namibia in the second round of the qualifiers.



Ghana missed out on the previous edition after falling to Nigeria 2-1 on aggregate over the two legs.



The Black Queens under Coach Nora Hauptle are hoping to qualify for the 2024 Women’s AFCON to be hosted in Morocco.



JNA/KPE