Black Queens threaten to boycott 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia - Reports

The highly-anticipated 2024 Olympic Games qualifier between Ghana and Zambia might not come off as reports indicate that the Black Queens are threatening to boycott the game over unpaid bonuses.



The report by Angel FM suggests that the players held a meeting at 11:00 GMT on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to decide on the boycott.



Players of the Black Queens who participated in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the previous rounds of the Olympic Games qualifiers are owed $10,000 each as winning bonuses.



GhanaWeb understands that the Ministry agreed to pay each player $2,500 per round, and the team has, so far, played four rounds - two in the Olympic Games qualifiers and two in the AWCON qualifiers.



Head coach Nora Hauptle tremendously led the team to Africa's women's prestigious competition, beating Rwanda and Namibia. Her side scored a total of 15 goals while conceding two.



They beat Rwanda 7-0 and 5-0 over two legs in the first round of the qualifiers. In the second round, they beat Namibia 3-1 in Accra before losing 1-0 in the return encounter.



Whereas in the Olympic Games qualifiers, they eliminated Guinea and Benin to progress to the final round where they face Zambia.



The Black Queens had an outstanding 2023, winning ten out of 11 games they played in the year.



