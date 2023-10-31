Black Queens target win over Benin in 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's women's national team Black Queens will take on Benin on Tuesday, October 31 in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Accra.



The Black Queens are in to build upon their impressive 3-0 triumph in Cotonou last Friday date



Ghana's dominant performance in Cotonou has positioned them favourably as they approach the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A victory, regardless of the scoreline, would suffice for advancement, but even a draw could secure their progress.



In the event of a defeat, the outcome depends on the scoreline, which may still offer them a chance to move on to the third round of the 2024 CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.



Coach Nora Hauptle, despite her team's comfortable lead, is not complacent. She is determined to see her squad outshine their prior performance in Cotonou.



The Swiss tactician, who boasts an undefeated record of nine consecutive wins with no goals conceded, expressed her team's readiness to give their all on Tuesday.



Should Ghana emerge victorious in this round, they will go on to face Zambia, who advanced to the third round through a walkover due to Mali's absence.



A successful third round could potentially set the stage for a clash against either Tunisia or Morocco in the fourth or final round, with the ultimate prize being a ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



JNA/KPE