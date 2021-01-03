You are here: HomeSports2021 01 03Article 1146125

Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Queens striker Florence Dadson celebrates marriage anniversary

David Accam and wife Florence Dadson David Accam and wife Florence Dadson

Black Queens striker Florence Dadson took to micro-blogging website Twitter to celebrate his second marriage anniversary with his husband David Accam, a Black Stars striker.

The two Ghana internationals married on 3 January, 2019 in Cape Coast.

It was a strictly-by-invitation ceremony which saw families and friends grace the occasion.

Dadson wrote; ''2 good years down, forever to go babes... Happy Anniversary..''

She represented Ghana at every level of the national team and played at the junior FIFA Women World Cup finals .

Accam plays for MLS side Nashville SC.

