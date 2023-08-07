Black Queens striker Doris Boaduwaa joins Serbian club Spartak Subotica

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forward, Doris Boaduwaa, has secured a move to Serbian club Spartak Subotica for the 2023/24 season, as confirmed by the club.



The 20-year-old talented player has inked a one-year contract with the Serbian outfit, making the switch from Ghana Women’s Premier League side, Hasaacas Ladies.



Boaduwaa's performances have been a shining light for Hasaacas Ladies over the past few seasons, earning her a well-deserved move abroad.



During her time with Hasaacas Ladies, she made 58 appearances in various competitions, showcasing her scoring prowess with 35 goals and contributing 23 assists.



Boaduwaa was part of the Black Princesses team that participated in the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.



Additionally, she played a crucial role in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Guinea.



On the local scene, Boaduwaa experienced tremendous success with Hasaacas Ladies, securing the league title and FA Cup victories with the Sekondi-based side.



She also earned a silver medal in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in 2021.



Her achievements extended to cup competitions as well, as she triumphed in the First Lady’s Cup and the WAFU Zone B Champions League.



The move to Spartak Subotica presents a new challenge and opportunity for Doris Boaduwaa to showcase her skills on the European stage.





????????????????????@BoaduwaaDoris ends her 4 years stay at Hasmal to join ZFK Spartak ????????



Read More Here: https://t.co/JwlMPFhCyi???????? pic.twitter.com/SjRiRrkNCH — Hasaacas Ladies FC (@HasaacasLadies) August 7, 2023

All the best for the future, Doris! ????



????CAF Women’s Championship

???? x1 WAFU ZoneB champion

???? x1 Ghana Women’s League

???? x1 FA Cup

???? x1 First Ladies Cup

???? x1 Women's FA Super Cup

???? 58 apps

⚽️ 35 goals, 23 assists pic.twitter.com/eIjAmN4Oky — Hasaacas Ladies FC (@HasaacasLadies) August 7, 2023

JNA/DO