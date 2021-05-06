Black Queens set to participate in Aisha Buhari Invitational Cup in Nigeria

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana’s Black Queens together with some five other nations will be competing for honours in the Aisha Buhari Invitational Championship billed to take place in Nigeria in September.



The tournament will boast of powerhouses in Women’s football on the continent with countries such as South Africa, Mali, Cameroon, Morocco, and host Nigeria all set to compete in the charity event which is one of the programs aimed at uplifting the girl-child in the continent.



South Africa, Ghana, Cameroun, Mali, and Morocco have confirmed their intent to participate in the competition, which will attract many of the biggest international football figures to Nigeria.



According to a member of the organizing committee, the competition is a direct effect of the election into the FIFA Council of Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, who is particularly interested in the development of women’s football in the continent.



He added, “It will be a festival of women football with some of the biggest names in world soccer expected to be in Nigeria to witness the matches and also participate in some of the events lined up alongside the games.



“Friends of the first lady are also expected to be at the event to support her throughout the tournament.



“Apart from the football on the pitch, there will be other activations to sensitize Africans on the benefits of sports to national development. It will also address issues affecting women in developing countries with direct reference to the place of the girl/child in our society.



“The competition will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the CAF Women’s Champions League, which will begin later tis year.”



Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun, and South Africa are among the leading women football-playing nations in Africa, while Morocco and Mali are some of the emerging forces in the game.