Black Queens ranked 4th in latest FIFA ranking

The Black Queens have been ranked 4th in Africa in the latest FIFA Women's national team rankings.



Ghana sits behind Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa, who had an impressive opening at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



Despite ranking 4th on the African list, the Black Queens have fallen by two places on the world ranking, currently sitting 61st.



Ghana began the year in 3rd place in the Africa rankings and 59th in the World, hence, the latest ranking depicts the Black Queens ending the year fallen one place and two places respectively.



Under head coach Nora Hauptle, the Black Queens have enjoyed the best year of any Ghanaian national team in 2023.



The Black Queens finished the year as the team with the most wins, the team with the longest winning streak, and the team with the fewest goals conceded.



Nora Hauptle's charges scored a whopping 34 goals in just 11 matches while conceding 2.



In the 11 games, they won 10 in a row and lost the last match, which was their only defeat in the calendar year.







