Black Queens players demand $12,000 unpaid bonuses from Sports Ministry

Some players of the female senior national team, the Black Queens are protesting for their unpaid bonuses from the year 2015.



The players are requesting for an amount of $12,000 owed them by the Sports Ministry following their participation in international assignment.



According to a member of the team, Nana Ama Asantewaa, they have decided to stay at the Ministry until their demands are met.



"We are not leaving the Ministries today. We brought our mattresses and are ready to sleep here until our bonuses are paid. We are owed from 2015/16," Nana Ama Asantewaa told Pure FM in Kumasi.



It is believed that the amount is an accumulation of several bonuses owed the players for their engagements in different qualifiers.



The Black Queens have not played any international game since the WAFU Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



Meanwhile, international assignments slated for the this year has been postponed due to COVID-19.

