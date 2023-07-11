Black Queens not under pressure - Linda Eshun

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Black Queens defensive stalwart, Linda Eshun has said the team is under no pressure to deliver as they kickstart the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers this week.



Linda made these assertions when she was queried on whether the team is under pressure looking at how the Men U-23 missed out on an Olympics ticket in Morocco.



“I believe our men U-23 did well. This is football and anything could happen in football, yeah, they did their best. They did whatever they have to do to qualify but unfortunately, it didn't go as planned. For the Black Queens, we are not under any pressure like I said, this is football” she said.



“We play to win as we all want to aim high. Again we want to go forward too. My coach, Nora has brought in so many things into Black Queens to push us forward and to be competitive. Everyone is working hard and fighting for a position. So I think she has been very helpful to the Black Queens course” she remarked.



The Hasaacas captain also added that the team is focused and only needs the support of Ghanaians to deliver in this Olympic campaign.