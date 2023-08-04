Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe joins Danish side FC Nordsjælland

Sports News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

FC Nordsjælland's Gjensidige Women's League team has made a significant midfield addition ahead of the upcoming season with the signing of Ghana Black Queens player, Jennifer Cudjoe.



Cudjoe, 29, brings with her a wealth of experience, having most recently played in the highly regarded American National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) for NJ/NY Gotham FC. She has now signed a one-year contract with FC Nordsjælland, aiming to contribute her skills to the team.



The acquisition of Jennifer Cudjoe has generated excitement within the Women's League team, particularly for sports director Jessica Davis. Davis highlights Cudjoe's vast experience gained from her time in the NWSL and her contributions to the Ghanaian national team.



"Jennifer will join the team as one of the oldest, which is why, with her previous experiences, she will bring a lot of experience with her to our young Women's League team," Davis emphasized.



Cudjoe is renowned for her prowess as a strong defensive midfielder who is comfortable with the ball. FC Nordsjælland hopes she will evolve into a central leader within the team's midfield, bringing her expertise to the field.



Beyond her playing abilities, Cudjoe's values off the pitch have also garnered praise. She has been a driving force in advocating for female soccer players in Ghana and across Africa, striving to enhance opportunities for women athletes.



"Off the field, Jennifer has a lot of energy in promoting and fighting for female soccer players in Ghana. She fights for better opportunities for women players in Africa and the rest of the world," Davis noted, underlining Cudjoe's positive influence and inspiration for younger African players.



FC Nordsjælland looks forward to welcoming Cudjoe to their team and the broader Right to Dream family, anticipating her contributions both on and off the pitch.