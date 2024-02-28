Black Queens knocked out of 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers after painful 4-3 aggregate defeat

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Queens of Ghana have suffered a heartbreaking elimination from the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers following a 4-3 aggregate defeat against Zambia.



The Black Queens after putting up a spirited performance in Ndola today, February 28, 2024, conceded a stoppage-time goal which crushed their dreams of qualifying and playing at the next Olympic Games.



Ghana shared the spoils with the Copper Queens in a 3-3 draw in the second leg but a 0-1 win for Zambia in the first leg in Accra saw them through to the final round of the qualifiers.



Zambia took the lead in the thrilling contest through their skipper Barbra Banda in the 11th minute. Gifty Assifuah pulled Ghana level four minutes later as the first half ended one-all.



Ghana claimed the lead five minutes after recess through Doris Boaduwaa.



Kabange Mupopo pulled parity for the Copper Queens and reclaimed the lead on aggregate in the 61st minute.



Four minutes later, substitute Azumah Bugri put Ghana in front again and levelled the aggregate score.



The Queens were well on course to force the game into extra time but conceded a freekick at the edge of the box with a few seconds to end the game. Jennifer Cudjoe who was the culprit picked up a second booking and got sent off.



Barbra Banda stepped up for what was the last kick of the game and dispatched the freekick beautifully to restore parity and put Zambia back in the lead on aggregate(4-3).



The elimination means the Black Queens of Ghana have now failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in seven attempts.



Meanwhile, Zambia will face Morocco who eliminated Tunisia to progress to the last round of qualifiers.



Watch highlights below







EE/DO