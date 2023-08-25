Black Queens drop in latest FIFA rankings

Sports News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's national women's football team, the Black Queens, have dropped a place down in the latest FIFA Women's Football rankings.



The Black Queens in the latest FIFA rankings are now 59th worldwide with 1428.37 points. This marks a decline from their previous 58th position, where they held 1419.63 points.



Ghana achieved its highest ranking back in June to September 2008 when it held the 42nd position.



The team's ranking recently is largely attributed to their failure to secure a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



Only Nigeria (32) and South Africa (45) are the African countries that managed to secure spots within the top 50.



In the African ranking, Nigeria maintained its top position, followed by South Africa, Cameroon, and Morocco.



Ghana has slipped from 4th to 5th place due to a difference of 2.86 points.



