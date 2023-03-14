Black Queens deputy captain Fafali Dumehasi retires from international football

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Fafali Dumehasi, the Black Queens' deputy captain, has announced her retirement from international football after more than seven years in the national jersey.



On Friday, March 10, Fafali, who also played for Police Women's Football Club, revealed her decision.



The goalkeeper in a letter sent to Ghana Football association's general secretary Prosper Addo said:



“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for the opportunity granted me to exhibit my talent and also to serve the Country”



''I'm very grateful and wish to announce my retirement from the National Team,"



The goalkeeper, who has previously played for the Black Maidens and Princesses, made her senior debut in 2014 in an international friendly against Japan and was a key element of the Black Queens side that won the 2015 All African Games.



Prior to her retirement, Fafali played in three major African Women's Cup Of Nations (AWCON) tournaments, including the Turkish Cup in Turkey, the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria, AWCON 2022 qualifiers, and an International friendly against Morocco.